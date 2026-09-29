Dimash Qudaibergen’s music showcased at Silk Road Fest in Bratislava

The festival brought together representatives from eight countries and featured national music, traditions, and cuisine from different cultures.

At the joint Dears stand, visitors could discover translations of Dimash’s songs, listen to his music via QR codes, and view his vocal range displayed on a keyboard. Fans also prepared creative activities for children inspired by Kazakh and Slovak cultures.

Photo credit: Dimashnews

Slovak and Czech Dears also took to the festival stage to speak about Dimash’s music and perform an excerpt from his song Unforgettable Day. The presentation concluded with information about the DIMENSIONS world tour and the singer’s upcoming concerts in Europe.

Silk Road Fest was organized by the Kazan Kazakh restaurant, which also introduced festival visitors to traditional Kazakh cuisine.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dimash Qudaibergen performed as a special guest at the opening of Astana Finance Days 2026 in Astana on September 9.