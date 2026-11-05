Dimash Qudaibergen’s Madrid concert features heartwarming tribute to Kazakh heritage

The flash mob, held on October 30, was organized by the official Spanish fan club, Dimash Qudaibergen Fan Club Oficial España, under the initiative “La Gran Voz Kazaja” (“The Great Kazakh Voice”). The hand fan was chosen as a traditional symbol of Spanish culture, while the color white represented peace.

The display took place during Dimash’s performance of “Aqerke” and was intended to support his efforts to promote and preserve his cultural heritage.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

“The unconditional love that Dimash Qudaibergen inspires among his fans gives rise to initiatives like this, filled with enthusiasm, creativity, and unity,” the fan club said.

The audience continued to show its support during performances of traditional Kazakh songs. Fans sang the chorus of “Tau Ishinde” in unison, visibly delighting the singer, while “Durdaraz” received sustained applause.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

During a break between songs, Dimash invited a fan named José onstage. José played a part of “Samaltau” on the dombyra, a traditional Kazakh instrument he had been learning online.

The concert ended with the audience joining in a rendition of “Daididau.” Zhanel Ali, a young Kazakh singer and Dimash fan living in Spain, performed a passage from the traditional song.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dimash Qudaibergen had held his first solo concert in Madrid on October 30 as part of his new DIMENSIONS World Tour.