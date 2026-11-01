“Bésame Mucho” and 10 new songs: Dimash performs in Madrid

The concert took place at the Palacio Vistalegre arena and marked the third stop on the world tour, which began on October 18.

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Long before the show started, fans from around the world gathered outside the venue. Members of the Spanish fan club played an active role in creating a festive atmosphere, drawing attention with their bright red clothing and accessories.

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Qudaibergen previously held his first solo concert in Spain in Barcelona in 2025 as part of his Stranger World Tour. A year later, he returned to the country with a new concert program, presenting the DIMENSIONS show to Madrid audiences for the first time.

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At the beginning of the performance, the singer thanked the audience for their warm welcome and expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the recent tragedy in Toledo.

He also highlighted the unifying power of music, saying it could offer comfort and remind people that they are not alone in times of grief. He expressed hope that the evening's music would serve as a symbol of compassion, solidarity and hope.

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The DIMENSIONS program highlights Qudaibergen's talents as a vocalist, composer and songwriter. For the new world tour, he prepared 10 new compositions, most of which he wrote himself.

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The program spans a wide range of genres, including pop, rock, rap, opera, funk, disco and jazz. The concert features the songs “Dimensions,” “Guilty of Your Light,” “Somebody Loves You,” “Drive On,” “Vocalize,” “Release My Soul,” “Tell Me Why,” “Yazgi,” “Moonlight” and “Zhana Kun.”

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Despite Madrid being only the third stop on the tour, many fans were already familiar with the new repertoire and enthusiastically sang along with the artist.

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One of the evening's most moving moments came during the performance of “The Story of One Sky,” when fans organized a special tribute to the singer and the messages conveyed through his music. Audience members raised signs and banners in different languages bearing the words “We love you. Thank you. Peace and Love.”

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Another highlight was his rendition of the iconic Spanish-language song “Bésame Mucho.” The spontaneous performance was a special gift to the local audience and received an enthusiastic response.

Earlier, it was reported Qudaibergen’s AQERKE secured third place in the final #UltimateSummerCountdown summer chart organized by international online broadcaster Channel R Radio.