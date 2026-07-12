Dimash Qudaibergen headlines Turkic world festival gala in Kazakhstan

On the festival’s Main Stage in the village of Katon-Karagay, the rich history of the Turkic peoples merged with contemporary culture for an unforgettable evening.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

A true master of musical collaboration, People’s Artist Dimash Qudaibergen wove together a program that blended diverse styles, genres, and languages.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

The neoclassical pieces “Olimpico” and “Ave Maria” stood alongside the electrifying energy of “Golden,” “Smoke,” and “Weekend,” while the many shades of boundless emotion shone through “Love of Tired Swans,” “Unforgettable Day,” “Mahabbat Ber Magan,” and Dimash’s original composition “Samal,” performed by Nurzhas Sadyrbayev.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

Dimash and his team of instrumentalists, dancers, and vocalists demonstrated the richness of the Kazakh spirit by performing melodies infused with national flavor for the festival’s guests, who represented approximately 30 different countries. Fans of Dimash traveled from across the globe –specifically from Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, Germany, France, Poland, and many other parts of the world.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

The audience also witnessed the live premiere of the recently released folk song “Aqerke,” presented in a contemporary arrangement.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

Songs revived through composer and producer Dimash, including last summer’s hit “Tau Ishinde” and the popular “Durdaraz,” along with the haunting qobyz sound in “Stranger” and the rock-influenced version of the traditional kui “Adai,” delivered memorable moments in the festival's grand finale.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dimash’s fans in Chile unveiled a special creative project to honor the artist’s long-awaited first visit to the country.