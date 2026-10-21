Dimash Qudaibergen opens DIMENSIONS World Tour: What is Polish media saying?

Polish news portal Interia published a review by Damian Westphal titled “Dimash in Poland: A Showcase of How Far the Human Voice Can Go.” The journalist highlighted that Dimash’s remarkable vocal range is only one aspect of his artistry. He was particularly impressed by the singer’s distinctive timbre, effortless transitions between vocal registers, and expressiveness, as powerful operatic passages gave way to gentle, lyrical melodies.

Photo: muzyka.interia.pl

The reviewer also highlights the diversity of the DIMENSIONS program, which brought together new premieres, familiar favorites, and elements of Kazakh musical tradition. One of the performances that left the strongest impression on him was “The Story of One Sky,” which he describes as a reflection on what connects people regardless of their country, language, or background. The grand-scale production was complemented by personal stories and spontaneous interactions with the audience.

This theme is further explored by Zwierciadło. In an article titled “His Voice Is the Stuff of Legends: Who Is Dimash Qudaibergen, the Artist Captivating the World?”, Robert Choiński traces the singer’s artistic journey, beginning with his concert in Kraków. He describes the nearly three-hour performance as a musical journey that brought together operatic vocal performances, pop, rock, electronic music, and Kazakh folk traditions.

Photo: zwierciadlo.pl

The journalist explores Dimash’s musical family background, years of training, and rise to international recognition. He pays particular attention to the artist’s enduring connection to his cultural roots, noting that Kazakh songs and traditional instruments remain an essential part of his performances on stages around the world. The author also views Dimash’s performances in different languages as an expression of respect for his audiences.

The Dears fan community also features prominently in the article. The fan gathering at ICE Kraków and the work of Radio Dimash are highlighted as examples of initiatives through which a shared passion for music grows into lasting friendships and a deeper appreciation of Kazakhstan’s culture. The publication also touches on Dimash’s charitable work and the humanitarian message at the heart of his music.

As reported earlier, Dimash Qudaibergen launched his new world tour, DIMENSIONS, with a spectacular concert at TAURON Arena in Kraków, bringing together thousands of fans from around the world.