Held on November 17, the concert marked the third Mexican stop on his DIMENSIONS World Tour. Dimash opened the show with “Dimensions,” an original song he composed with lyrics by Kazakh songwriter Sayan Rakhymzhan.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

The performance took the audience through a wide range of musical styles, including opera, classical music, jazz, funk, pop and rap, highlighting the singer’s versatility and broad international appeal.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

Among the concert guests was María Villaseñor, wife of the late Mexican singer, actor and producer Vicente Fernández, a Guadalajara native and multiple Grammy Award winner in the Best Mexican Album category.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

Speaking to DimashNews after the concert, Villaseñor praised the Kazakh artist’s vocal abilities and stage performance, describing his voice as “extraordinarily angelic” and the show as “absolutely breathtaking.” She said that she discovered Dimash online about three years ago, first hearing him perform “Ave Maria.” Her current favorite is “Moonlight.”

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

At the concert finale, Dimash wore a traditional Mexican poncho gifted by his fans and performed his recently premiered song “Zhana Kun” (“New Day”), with the audience joining in and singing in Kazakh.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

The singer is scheduled to continue his Mexican tour with concerts in Mexico City on Friday and Saturday.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that fans of the Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen gathered in Guadalajara, Mexico, for a cultural celebration organized by the Dears DQ Jalisco fan club ahead of the artist’s concert as part of his DIMENSIONS World Tour.