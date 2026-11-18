Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

The celebration blended Kazakh and Mexican traditions, with guests welcomed with baursaks (traditional Kazakh fried dough pastries), gifts, and the shashu ceremony (a Kazakh custom of scattering sweets to symbolize joy and good fortune).

Among the evening's highlights were performances by Mexican mariachi musicians and charros, traditional horsemen whose skills are an integral part of Jalisco's cultural heritage.

Set to live mariachi music, the festivities featured traditional Mexican dancing, horseback displays, and impressive lasso tricks known as floreo de reata. Dancers performing the traditional china poblana dance also added to the colorful celebration.

Another highlight of the evening was a special performance by Dimash fan Ángelo Covarrubias, who paid tribute to the Kazakh singer with songs in several languages. His repertoire included "Umytylmas Kün" ("Unforgettable Day") in Kazakh, "Greshnaya Strast" ("Sinful Passion") in Russian, "SOS d'un terrien en détresse" in French, "Ikanaide" in Japanese, and "Ave Maria."

His performance highlighted the Mexican fans' deep appreciation for Dimash's music and their familiarity with his multilingual repertoire.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

The celebration was also attended by Dimash's mother, Svetlana Aitbayeva, backing vocalist Rasul Usmanov, and sybyzgy musician Sanjay Almishev.

One of the evening's most memorable moments came when Svetlana Aitbayeva performed “Zhelsiz Tünde Zharyq Ai,” a well-known song by Kazakh poet and composer Abai Qunanbaiuly, accompanied by backing vocals from Rasoul Usmanov.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

Sanjay Almishev also treated the audience to two pieces performed on the sybyzgy, a traditional Kazakh wind instrument, introducing Mexican listeners to its distinctive sound.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that on November 14, Dimash Qudaibergen performed his first concert in Monterrey, as his DIMENSIONS World Tour continued to captivate audiences across Mexico.