Dimash Qudaibergen’s concert Stranger set to be screened in cinemas across Kazakhstan

Ahead of the premiere, on May 26, there will be a fan meeting at Almaty Arena for Dears, the fans of the Kazakh artist, dedicated to the screening of the concert that took place in Astana on September 13 and 14, 2024.

The show, which captivated the audience from the very beginning - from Dimash’s spectacular appearance under the stadium dome to the fire show, high-flying performances, and unique choreographic numbers - will be reimagined in the form of a musical film. With immersive sound and the big screen, viewers will be able to experience the atmosphere of the concert and enjoy Dimash’s stunning performances of both his hit songs and new compositions.

Before the premiere, there will be a fan meeting. Attendees can expect a show celebrating Dimash’s creative work, with performances by Kazakh artists, behind-the-scenes stories, Q&A sessions, as well as premieres of new songs and music videos.

Earlier it was reported that Dimash Qudaibergen’s Love’s Not Over Yet entered international music charts.