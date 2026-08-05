Dimash Qudaibergen’s art brings Kazakhstan closer to Argentine students

Teacher Paola Romina Profeta initiated a year-long project titled “Names and Identity: From Discovering Kazakhstan to Choosing Your Own Path in Life” that brought together students from School No. 13. The program aimed to introduce students to Kazakhstan and inspire them to reflect on their identity and future.

The project began with the question, “What does the word ‘Kazakhstan’ mean?” As students explored the country’s name, history, traditions, music and cultural heritage, they also reflected on their own roots by asking, “What does it mean to be Argentine?”

As part of the project, the students compared natural landmarks in Kazakhstan and Argentina, including Charyn Canyon and Quebrada de las Conchas, Lake Kaindy and Villa Traful, as well as Torish Valley and Argentina’s Moon Valley, highlighting similarities between the landscapes of the two countries.

A key part of the initiative centered on Dimash Qudaibergen’s artistic work. Students watched and discussed the music video for “Love’s Not Over Yet,” analyzed its storyline, and wrote letters to the singer, sharing their ideas for how the story could continue and inviting him to visit Argentina.

According to the organizers, Dimash served as an inspiring example of how to achieve international success through talent, perseverance, and respect for his cultural heritage.

The project later encouraged students to research the origins of their names, learn who chose them and why, and reflect on the questions “Who am I?” and “Who do I want to become?”

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

The initiative concluded with a science fair exhibition featuring displays on Kazakhstan and Argentina, comparisons between the two countries, and presentations of the students’ stories, aspirations and values developed during the project.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that on June 1, 2026, Primary School No. 2 in Slupsk, Poland, hosted an educational event introducing participants to the culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.