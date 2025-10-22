Spanish fans launch bus ads ahead of Dimash’s Barcelona concert

The advertisements will be displayed from October 6 to November 9 on routes B24 and B25 — two of the busiest lines in Barcelona. One of the buses passes right by the Olympic Arena where Dimash will perform, while the other runs near the major shopping center Magic. This means thousands of residents and visitors will see the Kazakh artist’s poster every day.

“This is just fantastic! Consistent work always pays off. We’re thrilled that Dimash will now be ‘travelling’ through the streets of Barcelona. Huge thanks to everyone who contributed to this project,” said the message from Dimash’s Spanish fan community.

As previously reported, Dimash Qudaibergen premiered a new song at the Almaty Open ATP 250.