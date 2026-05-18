Dimash Qudaibergen to perform at 8th Ethnosport Culture Festival in Istanbul

Organized by the World Ethnosport Confederation, the festival will take place at Atatürk Airport from May 21 to 24.

The program features traditional sports and folk games, handicraft exhibitions, theatrical performances, and cultural evenings.

In 2025, the festival welcomed one million visitors, and organizers aim to attract 1.5 million attendees this year.

People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Dimash Qudaibergen will present a special concert program on May 23 on the main Türk Telekom stage. The concert begins at 8:00 PM local time.

All festival events are free of charge.

Earlier, it was reported that fans of Dimash Qudaibergen from Latin America have released a new music video project, “Fire,” bringing together Dears from Chile, Brazil, Mexico, Costa Rica, and El Salvador.