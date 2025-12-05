Dimash Qudaibergen ignites global stage with fiery ‘Global Spin’ performance

Following the tremendous success of his October showcase of Kazakh culture at the world’s most iconic venue — New York’s Madison Square Garden — Dimash is now collaborating with one of the most influential American music institutions: GRAMMY.com and the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

The Global Spin project was launched in September 2021 to support and highlight the global music community. It has already featured standout artists from around the world — from K-pop megastars to Nigerian hip-hop innovators and Scottish folk performers. Each installment presents an exclusive live performance that celebrates both the artist and their home country.

The Recording Academy represents the interests of performers, songwriters, producers, sound engineers, and all U.S. music professionals, and is responsible for organizing the world’s most prestigious music awards — the GRAMMYs.

Receiving recognition from such a distinguished institution is a significant milestone for any artist representing their country on the global cultural stage.

Earlier, Dimash Qudaibergen held his solo concert on November 30 at The Pyramids Echo Festival in Egypt.