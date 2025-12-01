Dimash gives first solo concert in Egypt

This historic event marked Dimash’s first performance on the African continent, staged at the foot of the Egyptian pyramids.

Dimash performed a diverse setlist, including international hits such as “Fire,” “Smoke,” “Lubov Ustavshikh Lebedei" ("The Love of Tired Swans"), “When I`ve Got You,” and “SOS d’un terrien en détresse.”

He showcased all facets of his talent, presenting both classical works like “Olympico” and “Ave Maria,” and energetic songs such as “Be with Me” and “Give Me Your Love” on the same stage, the news source notes.

Photo credit: DimashNews

According to the portal DimashNews, the sound of Kazakh folk instruments resonated epically through the Arabian night. Accompanied by the traditional dombra, kobyz, and sybyzgy, the performance featured "Adai" kui (instrumental composition), “Stranger,” and Kazakh-language songs “Tau Ishinde,” “Durdaraz,” and “Let It Be.”

For the encore, Dimash descended into the audience for the third time to perform "Weekend."

