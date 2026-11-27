The concert is scheduled to take place on December 1 at the Costa 21 venue as part of his DIMENSIONS world tour.

According to the singer, organizing the new show took around a year, while work on the stage production, musical arrangements, and visual effects lasted more than six months.

Dimash also shared the precautions he takes on concert days to protect his voice. He avoids spicy food, sweet juices, carbonated and cold beverages, and tries to limit how much he speaks.

During the interview, the artist placed particular emphasis on promoting Kazakh culture abroad, revealing that he had dreamed of pursuing an international career since childhood.

Photo credit: Dimashnews

"Sometimes, when I perform at large-scale concerts in Europe, Asia, or the Americas in front of 20,000 or 30,000 people and hear them singing in my native language… it’s simply incredible," the singer shared.

Dimash also expressed gratitude to his fans around the world, highlighting their instrumental role in shaping his international career.

"Everything good in my life and the growth of my career have only been possible thanks to the support of my fans. Without them, I’m just a person from Kazakhstan. With them, I’m a singer," the artist said.

Speaking about his upcoming concert in Peru, Dimash revealed that audiences can look forward to some surprises. The show, which premiered in Poland, may feature changes to the original program, including the addition of new songs.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dimash Qudaibergen arrived in Chile for the first time on November 23, receiving a warm welcome from local Dears at Santiago International Airport ahead of his highly anticipated concert.