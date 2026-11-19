On November 18, crowds of fans welcomed the singer with Kazakh and Mexican flags, greeting him with applause and the now-familiar chant: “¡Dimash, hermano! ¡Ya eres mexicano!” (“Dimash, brother! You’re Mexican now!”).

As fans surrounded his vehicle, Dimash opened the sunroof, stood up through it, and personally greeted those gathered to welcome him.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

Mexico City is the fourth stop on the Mexican leg of his DIMENSIONS world tour, following concerts in Mérida, Monterrey, and Guadalajara.

At the press conference, Dimash spoke about how much it meant to him to return to Mexico just a year after his first solo concert in the country.

“Over the past ten years, we’ve held a tremendous number of solo concerts around the world. But last year, after performing in Mexico, I told my concert directors, ‘We absolutely have to come back here! If possible, let’s arrange another concert as soon as we can.’ And here we are again!” the singer recalled.

One of the major announcements at the press conference was Dimash's intention to record a song in Spanish.

“In the near future, I’d really like to try making something in Spanish for all my Spanish-speaking fans. And, of course, for my Mexican audience, because I believe they deserve it. I want to find someone who can help me with my pronunciation. I hope we’ll be able to release something very soon,” Dimash said.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

The singer also shared his favorite Spanish-language songs, including “Historia de un Amor,” “Bésame Mucho,” and “Porque Aún Te Amo” by Argentine singer Luciano Pereyra.

Looking back on the early stages of his international career, Dimash recalled his time on the Chinese television competition Singer, particularly a memorable performance of the traditional Kazakh folk song "Daididau" before thousands of international fans.

“I was standing on stage in front of 20,000 or 30,000 people, and suddenly they all started singing along with me in my native language. And they sang so clearly, almost without an accent! I was completely amazed. And now, almost ten years later, just yesterday at my concert in Guadalajara, I experienced those very same feelings again,” he said.

According to Dimash, the support of his fans has played a crucial role in bringing his music to international audiences without the need for large-scale advertising campaigns.

Responding to questions from journalists, the singer also explained the concept behind his DIMENSIONS world tour. He said the title reflects the different sides of human personality and the musical diversity of his work, which brings together classical music, pop, rock, jazz, and rap.

Family values were another important topic during the press conference, with Dimash emphasizing the significant role his parents' support has played in his life and career.

“When I was a child, I thought music was the most important thing in life. I still love music very much, but as I’ve grown older, I’ve begun to understand that family, good relationships with people, and trying to be a good person are much more important. Music comes after that,” he said.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

Speaking about his artistic vision, Dimash explained that performing on stage is not simply an opportunity to showcase his vocal abilities but also a way to remind audiences of the importance of peace and love.

“When I perform ‘The Story of One Sky,’ I try to remind people of a world without war. When I sing ‘Makhabbat Ber Magan,’ which means ‘Give Me Love,’ I want to remind people about love. I’m simply trying to do everything I can," the singer explained.

Dimash also shared advice for aspiring musicians, emphasizing the importance of regular practice, a solid education, and genuine passion for their craft. He noted that while vocal technique is essential, true artistry comes from singing with sincerity and emotion. According to the singer, performers must genuinely believe in what they do on stage and in the words they sing, as authenticity is at the heart of every meaningful performance.

At the end of the press conference, Dimash thanked his Mexican fans for their warm welcome and years of unwavering support.

“Without you, without your support and love, I wouldn’t be where I am today as an artist. I understand that very clearly. Thank you for everything. You made all of this possible. Te amo!” he told the audience.

Dimash Kudaibergen will perform two DIMENSIONS concerts in Mexico City on November 19-20, bringing the Mexican leg of his world tour to a close.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that fans of the Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen gathered in Guadalajara, Mexico, for a cultural celebration organized by the Dears DQ Jalisco fan club ahead of the artist’s concert as part of his DIMENSIONS World Tour.