Dimash Qudaibergen releases modern rendition of Kazakh folk song “Aqerke”

The new version premiered on July 31 on the artist’s official YouTube channel. Traditionally performed on the dombyra, Aqerke is best known through the interpretation by renowned 20th-century Kazakh singer and composer Garifulla Kurmangaliev.

Produced by Dimash, the project was created in collaboration with musician Renat Aubakirov and sound producer Yerlan Bekchurin. The team blended the song’s authentic folk style with contemporary musical arrangements and production techniques.

The recording also incorporates fragments of historical performances by Garifulla Kurmangaliev, creating a musical dialogue between generations by blending Kurmangaliev's historical recordings with Dimash’s vocals.

The accompanying music video was filmed in Almaty and Dimash’s hometown, Aktobe, with scenes shot on land, on water, and in the air to showcase a range of natural landscapes.

More than 130 people were involved in the production. Nearly 10,000 residents of Aktobe also gathered at Koblandy Batyr Central Stadium to participate in filming, contributing to what the project describes as a large-scale visual tribute to the iconic folk song.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Japanese radio station Kiryu FM planned to air a special Music Forever program dedicated to Dimash Qudaibergen, featuring the first broadcast of Aqerke.