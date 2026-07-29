Japan's Kiryu FM to spotlight Dimash Qudaibergen's music in special broadcast
On July 30, Japanese radio station Kiryu FM will air a special Music Forever program dedicated to Dimash Qudaibergen, with one of the highlights of the broadcast being the first-ever airing of Dimash’s new song “Aqerke” on Kiryu FM, Qazinform News Agency cites Dimashnews.
Since 2020, Kiryu FM has been introducing Japanese audiences to Dimash’s music. Over the years, the station has featured all of his new releases in regular rotation and has repeatedly devoted special programs to his music.
The upcoming Dimash Special will feature members of the Dimash Japan Fan Club. The program will include Love’s Not Over Yet, Kieli Meken, Love of Tired Swans, Daididau, Omir, Olimpico, and Dimash’s new song, Aqerke.
特番 Music Forever— FM桐生モアミュージック (@FM33901628) July 27, 2026
7月30日(木)の放送は特番 Music Forever
Dimash 特集 (ディマシュ Japan ファンクラブ様を迎えてオンエア ! )
Love’s Not Over Yet
Kieli Meken
Love of Tired Swans
DaIdidau
Aqerke
Omir
Olimpico
詳しくはこちらの 「プログラム」で https://t.co/3BDsathZAG pic.twitter.com/KXVFqVWgBz
Music Forever is produced in Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture, by Kazuji Kato and Kyoko Yamamoto. It airs on the first and third Thursdays from 7:06 p.m. to 7:59 p.m. (JST), with a repeat the next day at 11:06 a.m. When a month includes a fifth Thursday, the team presents a special music program.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dimash Qudaibergen’s new song “AQERKE” had been featured on AFM Radio, a radio station based in Liège, Belgium.