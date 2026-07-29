Japan's Kiryu FM to spotlight Dimash Qudaibergen's music in special broadcast

Since 2020, Kiryu FM has been introducing Japanese audiences to Dimash’s music. Over the years, the station has featured all of his new releases in regular rotation and has repeatedly devoted special programs to his music.

The upcoming Dimash Special will feature members of the Dimash Japan Fan Club. The program will include Love’s Not Over Yet, Kieli Meken, Love of Tired Swans, Daididau, Omir, Olimpico, and Dimash’s new song, Aqerke.

特番 Music Forever

7月30日(木)の放送は特番 Music Forever



Dimash 特集 (ディマシュ Japan ファンクラブ様を迎えてオンエア ! )

Love’s Not Over Yet

Kieli Meken

Love of Tired Swans

DaIdidau

Aqerke

Omir

Olimpico



詳しくはこちらの 「プログラム」で https://t.co/3BDsathZAG pic.twitter.com/KXVFqVWgBz — FM桐生モアミュージック (@FM33901628) July 27, 2026

Music Forever is produced in Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture, by Kazuji Kato and Kyoko Yamamoto. It airs on the first and third Thursdays from 7:06 p.m. to 7:59 p.m. (JST), with a repeat the next day at 11:06 a.m. When a month includes a fifth Thursday, the team presents a special music program.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dimash Qudaibergen’s new song “AQERKE” had been featured on AFM Radio, a radio station based in Liège, Belgium.