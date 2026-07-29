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    Japan's Kiryu FM to spotlight Dimash Qudaibergen's music in special broadcast

    05:32, 29 July 2026

    On July 30, Japanese radio station Kiryu FM will air a special Music Forever program dedicated to Dimash Qudaibergen, with one of the highlights of the broadcast being the first-ever airing of Dimash’s new song “Aqerke” on Kiryu FM, Qazinform News Agency cites Dimashnews

    Dimash, Dears, Dimash World
    Photo credit: dimashnews.com

    Since 2020, Kiryu FM has been introducing Japanese audiences to Dimash’s music. Over the years, the station has featured all of his new releases in regular rotation and has repeatedly devoted special programs to his music.

    The upcoming Dimash Special will feature members of the Dimash Japan Fan Club. The program will include Love’s Not Over Yet, Kieli Meken, Love of Tired Swans, Daididau, Omir, Olimpico, and Dimash’s new song, Aqerke.

    Music Forever is produced in Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture, by Kazuji Kato and Kyoko Yamamoto. It airs on the first and third Thursdays from 7:06 p.m. to 7:59 p.m. (JST), with a repeat the next day at 11:06 a.m. When a month includes a fifth Thursday, the team presents a special music program.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dimash Qudaibergen’s new song “AQERKE” had been featured on AFM Radio, a radio station based in Liège, Belgium.

    Dimash Kudaibergen Music Art Celebrities Culture Kazakhstan Japan World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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