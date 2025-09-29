Concerts, charities, projects: Dimash Qudaibergen shares insights on his future plans

Dimash revealed that he will soon travel to New York to prepare for one of the biggest concerts so far in his career.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Kazinform

“On October 5th I’m going to do my first solo concert in Madison Square Garden. I have a lot of plans about concerts,” he said in response to a Kazinform correspondent’s question.

Although he refrained from giving details about his charitable initiatives, Qudaibergen confirmed that such projects are being considered.

“I have a lot of plans about some charities, but I don’t want to talk about charity. Because if we can do it like an example, yeah, of course I agree to share about some plans. Right now I need to be sure about those plans, but then I will share with the audience, because charities, it’s not talking about concerts,” he emphasized. “Charities are something different. It’s your chat with God. If I’m doing some charities, I’m doing it from the bottom of my heart, with all my soul.”

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Kazinform

When asked about potential collaborations, Dimash noted that he has already worked with world-renowned performers.

“I did so many collaborations with a lot of artists like Andrea Bocelli. With Lara Fabian, with Asif Domingo, with Jose Caneles, with Jackie Chan, with a lot of Chinese stars,” he said, adding that he hopes to expand the list further. “Of course I still have some dreams about doing something with Celine Dion. I also want to try to do something with Stevie Wonder. Of course, if they will agree to do something with me. I’m not thinking about myself too much, but it will be a great honor for me if I can get a chance to do something with those legendary singers.”

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Kazinform

Currently, however, Qudaibergen stressed that his main focus is Voice Beyond the Horizon and supporting its participants.

“I’m focused on doing some opportunities for young generation representatives, including our Olzhas, who participated in our TV program, like a singer from Kazakhstan, and he did a very great job. I still continue to do this, and I hope after this program we will have one more international self-organization,” he explained.

As reported earlier, in September Kazakhstan hosted the filming of a new joint Chinese-Kazakh music project, with Dimash Qudaibergen serving as executive producer.