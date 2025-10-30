Dimash Qudaibergen, Hunan TV present spectacular, collaborative project 'Voice Beyond Horizon'

In the new project Voice Beyond Horizon, Dimash, as the initiator, invited eight singers from different countries.

Prince – a singer from Serbia who represented his country at Eurovision.

Cai Chengyu – China’s golden tenor, making his solo debut.

Giulia – an Italian singer whose ethereal voice brings healing.

Zhang Xinyu – a rising Chinese star whose songs have amassed billions of views.

Nurzhas – a treasure of Kazakhstan, a male singer with a voice of magnetic charm.

La Danzhu – a Chinese folk singer with the powerful voice of the mountains.

Nur Cholpon – a national treasure of Kyrgyzstan, a rising star and songwriter.

Jessi Lee – Malaysia’s new-generation champion and award-winning musician.

Together, they traveled to Kazakhstan, using their voices to connect the civilizations of the millennia-old Silk Road and begin a musical journey.

Over 22 days, they covered 7,436 km, visiting four unique cities in Kazakhstan, with the rhythm of music beating in harmony with hearts and songs echoing the legacy of the Silk Road civilizations.

Earlier, it was reported that on December 6, 2025, Dimash Qudaibergen will perform at Vietnam’s largest festival - 8WONDER Winter 2025.