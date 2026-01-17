eople’s Artist of Kazakhstan Dimash Qudaibergen lifted the curtain on the festival, opening the door to a new dimension with his original composition “Fire” in a new arrangement featuring rap in the Kazakh language, followed by “All By Myself” — the song he performed to triumphant acclaim nearly ten years ago on China’s Singer project.

Often referred to as the “Oscar of brand innovations,” the festival’s awards ceremony brought together the most forward-thinking ideas of our time, redefining contemporary narratives across industries.

Awards for innovation in marketing, fashion, design, culture, and other fields were presented alongside live performances by renowned artists, whose star power added brilliance and emotional depth to the celebration.

The honor of closing the ceremony was also bestowed upon the Kazakh artist.

Dimash concluded the evening with the cantata “Olimpico,” delivering a powerful musical message aimed at new heights and future achievements.

Tmall is a major Chinese online marketplace specializing in authentic products from leading global brands and official distributors.

During and after his participation in Singer, Dimash has taken part in numerous events organized by the company. On November 10, 2017, he performed at the Global Shopping Festival in Shanghai, where he presented “Memory” from the musical Cats.

