Dimash headlines Miners’ Day celebration concert in Karaganda

The concert featured a number of prominent performers, including Kairat Nurtas and Dima Bilan. The evening concluded with a performance by People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Dimash Qudaibergen, who presented a special program combining songs from his recently concluded Stranger Tour with contemporary musical premieres.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com.

Dimash opened his set with Golden. The program also included his original songs in English and Kazakh, including Smoke, Samgau, Give Me Your Love, and Unforgettable Day.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com.

A special place in the program was given to compositions by renowned composer Igor Krutoy, including Olimpico, Ave Maria, Stranger, and Lyubov Ustavshikh Lebedey (“Love of Tired Swans”). Each piece allowed the artist to demonstrate his wide vocal and artistic range while creating a distinct emotional atmosphere on stage.

The program also featured works by other composers. Dimash performed the lyrical composition Mahabbat Ber Magan, as well as the energetic Weekend.

A significant part of the program was dedicated to Kazakhstan’s musical heritage. A new stage interpretation was given to Tau Ishinde, based on a poem by Saken Seifullin, as well as Durdaraz Eshniyaz Sala and the traditional pieces Aqerke and Aday. Contemporary arrangements, choreography and musical accompaniment brought traditional motifs together with a modern stage aesthetic.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com.

Professional instrumental musicians also joined Dimash for the concert. Traditional Kazakh instruments were performed by qobyz player Olzhas Kurmanbek and dombra players Temirlan Olzhabay and Yernat Nauryz. The musicians performed both as part of Dimash’s numbers and in their own solo pieces.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com.

One of the evening’s special moments came when Dimash was presented with a traditional embroidered shapan, a Kazakh ceremonial robe. The gift was presented by a young Kazakh designer, whom Dimash invited onto the stage and personally thanked for her work.

For the final song, Dimash left the stage and continued performing among the audience, bringing his performance even closer to the crowd.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Dimash unveiled the final chapter of the DIMENSIONS concept.