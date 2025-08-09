EN
    Dimash Qudaibergen announces new show in Mexico

    09:17, 9 August 2025

    The DimashAli Creative Center announced a second “Stranger” show in Mexico city, Kazinform News Agency learned from the singer's social media accounts.

    Photo credit: instagram.com/kudaibergenov.dimash

    "Due to overwhelming demand and the rapid sold-out of Dimash’s first solo concert in Mexico, the DimashAli Creative Center is excited to announce a second “Stranger” show in Mexico City! The concert will take place on October 10 at the Palacio de los Deportes," the message reads.

    The first concert is scheduled for October 8 in Mexico City.

    As previously reported, Dimash Qudaibergen’s track Love’s Not Over Yet has been added to the regular rotation on all Radio Disney stations in Mexico for the first time.

