Dimash Qudaibergen announces new show in Mexico

"Due to overwhelming demand and the rapid sold-out of Dimash’s first solo concert in Mexico, the DimashAli Creative Center is excited to announce a second “Stranger” show in Mexico City! The concert will take place on October 10 at the Palacio de los Deportes," the message reads.

The first concert is scheduled for October 8 in Mexico City.

As previously reported, Dimash Qudaibergen’s track Love’s Not Over Yet has been added to the regular rotation on all Radio Disney stations in Mexico for the first time.