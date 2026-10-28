Bus adorned with Dimash’s portraits takes to Mexico City streets ahead of concerts

The bus will travel through the city until November 21, 2026. Its route takes in some of the Mexican capital’s most iconic landmarks and busiest areas, including the famous Paseo de la Reforma, the northern section of the Periférico ring road, the area surrounding Auditorio Nacional, as well as Glorieta de Petróleos and Chapultepec.

The project’s organizers have chosen some of Mexico City’s busiest thoroughfares, ensuring that the specially decorated bus will become a familiar sight on the capital’s streets for nearly a month.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that ahead of Dimash Qudaibergen’s Oct. 30 concert in Madrid as part of his DIMENSIONS world tour, the artist’s Spanish fans had launched a charitable initiative.