Dimash unveils final chapter of DIMENSIONS concept

The final concept image features Dimash against a deep, universe-like backdrop, with subtle sidelight accentuating his profile. With costumes, effects, and other visual elements removed, the minimalist composition focuses on his natural appearance.

His hair appears white, symbolizing a departure from the different images associated with his career. The surrounding stardust represents the experiences, music and journeys accumulated along the way. The concept also uses extensive areas of dark space to emphasize simplicity and clarity.

According to the project’s description, after moving through its various “dimensions,” DIMENSIONS ultimately returns to the self from which the journey began. What you see is no longer an image or a name but the person himself.

The epilogue marks the final stage of the DIMENSIONS concept and was shared under the hashtag #DimashDIMENSIONSWorldTour.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Dimash Qudaibergen presented the second chapter of the DIMENSIONS concept for his upcoming world tour.