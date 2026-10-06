Digitization brings Kazakhstan’s budget additional 410 bln tenge

According to Takiyev, the Ministry of Finance is consistently integrating public finances into a single digital ecosystem.

He said the task is not simply to automate individual processes, but to create a unified public financial management system where every decision is data-driven and every tenge, from planning to actual spending, is transparent and accountable.

The minister noted that the tax system is now operating on a much larger scale. To date, it has processed 3.9 billion transactions, issued 1.8 billion invoices, while the risk management system has analyzed 17.7 billion documents.

Through the Smart Data Finance platform, authorities have sent 99,000 notifications and processed 2.9 million transit declarations. Digitalization is already delivering tangible fiscal results.

Minister Takiyev emphasized additional revenues generated through digitalization have reached KZT 410 billion.

He added that under the Digital Qazaqstan Strategy through 2029, this approach will be expanded across all key areas affecting the government, businesses, and citizens. One central element of the transformation will be developing the State Revenue Committee into a “fiscal data factory.”

Earlier, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister - Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Minister Zhaslan Madiyev said Kazakhstan to launch Trans-Caspian fiber-optic link this October.