Digitalization and AI make Kazakhstan more attractive to investors

According to him, AI has become one of the priority areas of economic policy within the framework of the Digital Kazakhstan strategy.

“The creation of the Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Ministry which coordinates work in this field, contributes to Kazakhstan’s development as a regional hub for artificial intelligence and enhances its global competitiveness,” Yerlan Dosymbekov said at the 38th plenary session of the Council of Foreign Investors.

He also focused on measures taken to improve the country’s investment climate.

He said it is particularly important to note the establishment of the Committee for the Protection of Investors’ Rights under the Prosecutor General’s Office. He expressed confidence that with the Prosecutor General acting as an investment ombudsman, investors will gain a reliable and effective system of legal protection, further strengthening trust in Kazakhstan’s investment climate.

Earlier, the Foreign Investors' Council meeting kicked off in Astana.