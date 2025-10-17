Digital tenge to be integrated into utilities sector modernization national project

The use of the digital tenge would enhance the transparency and efficiency of financial flows, said Timur Kosymbayev, chairman of the Committee for Regulation of Natural Monopolies of the Ministry of National Economy, at a press briefing.

“The idea is to ‘tag’ all funds allocated for the project through the digital tenge. Its key advantage is full transparency — allowing us to trace the entire flow of funds from the client to the contractor while eliminating intermediaries. This will help ensure that financing is used for its intended purpose and prevent cost overruns. The matter is currently being developed in cooperation with the National Bank,” he explained.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Kazinform News Agency

Aliya Murzagalieva, managing director of Baiterek National Managing Holding JSC, which serves as the project’s financial operator, added that the holding is consulting with an organization affiliated with the National Bank.

“We are also consulting with QazAvtoJol. Last year, the company implemented several projects using the digital tenge. We are now studying that experience, analyzing both the challenges and the benefits. The key advantage is the ability to eliminate intermediaries and ensure transparent fund flows,” she noted.

According to her, two pilot projects in the water and heat supply sectors have already been selected to test the use of the digital tenge. After the results are analyzed, the approach will be scaled up, with full implementation expected to begin in 2026.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Kazinform News Agency

To note, at the end of last year, the Government of Kazakhstan approved the energy and utilities sectors modernization national project for 2025–2029, allocating a total of 13.5 trillion tenge for its implementation.

The first regional projects under the energy and utilities sectors modernization national project have recently been launched, and the Rules for the operation of the electronic procurement platform for the project have also been approved.

As stated previously, Kazakhstan launched the first energy and utilities sectors modernization projects. 48 pilot projects have already been approved as part of the energy and utilities sectors modernization national project. 22.5 billion tenge was allocated this year for the development of 10 pilot projects in Karaganda, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions on modernization of heating supply, water supply, water treatment and power supply facilities.