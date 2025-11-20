Digital technologies boost crop yields in East Kazakhstan by 40%

“The application of digital systems enabled to increase the yield by 40% - up to 30 centners per hectare,” he said.

The Governor highlighted that agriculture remains a strategically important sector of the economy, and the Head of State gives special attention to its development.

For the purpose of enhancing external cooperation in the agro-industrial complex, the region is building partnership with China, Russia, and Uzbekistan.

“We have entered into a contract with major Chinese companies on the delivery of oilseed products to the amount 50 million US dollars,” Saktaganov said.

To bring livestock products to the Chinese market, a specialized certification laboratory was established in the region this year. The results of its research are recognized in 112 countries worldwide.

“Our producers have gained the opportunity to supply locally produced honey to 27 European countries - a regional enterprise became the first in Kazakhstan to be included in the European Commission’s list,” said the Governor.

According to him, the region leads in the fishery sector, with 2,500 tons of commercial fish to be produced here by the end of the year.

Small business remains one of the key areas, employing 152,000 residents. 92 billion tenge have been directed to support the entrepreneurs under the state programs this year.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the East Kazakhstan plans to launch 15 new projects worth 55 billion tenge.