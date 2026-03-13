Digital Qazaqstan strategy set to serve interests of all people – President Tokayev

Speaking at the meeting, President Tokayev said extensive work is yet to be done under the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence he declared early this year. He said that widespread adoption of advanced technologies and AI across all areas of the country’s life is the key objective.

First of all, it is necessary to create a favorable institutional, legal, and business environment. Kazakhstan was among the first countries in the world to introduce flexible and modern digital regulation. The Digital Code has been adopted, and the Law on Artificial Intelligence has come into force. However, this is only the beginning of a large-scale journey, and we must not stop here. The world has entered an era of dynamic technological change. You are well aware of this. Science, education, and technology are developing at a rapid pace, which means the regulatory framework also requires prompt updates. In short, we must formulate a unified definition of a digital state that is clear to every citizen. The Digital Qazaqstan strategy must be based on the real needs of citizens and businesses, said the Kazakh president.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also stated that there are a number of pressing issues that require prompt solutions.

It is important to ensure the accelerated digitalization of public administration. Currently, more than 90% of public services have been switched to an online format. However, interdepartmental information systems are not integrated into end-to-end processes. Speed and quality must be priorities at all stages, he said.

The Kazakh president said he believes that the Digital Qazaqstan strategy should focus on a fundamental restructuring of internal processes and the elimination of excessive approvals.

Digitalization and bureaucracy are ‘incompatible’ like ‘ice and fire.’ We need to work in a new way and not try to adapt modern technologies to outdated bureaucratic templates… A modern digital state must be adaptable to artificial intelligence and capable of easily navigating large volumes of big data, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"It seems to me that the whole process is slowing down," he said, noting that AI is developing so rapidly that it raises concerns about Kazakhstan’s digital future.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the Government with ensuring a deep transformation of public administration, with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development assigned as the supervisor and coordinator of this process.

The Kazakh president said the ministry should set an example and be the first to transition to a new format of interaction with citizens, businesses, and government agencies by late 2026.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also placed focus on the need to advance the AI-Sana program and set the task of achieving concrete results in its execution.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh President tasks to step up digital transformation in healthcare.