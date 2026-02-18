Digital commerce boom: Korean products see third year of growth

According to the Ministry of Data and Statistics, outbound online sales totaled 3.02 trillion won ($2.09 billion) last year, marking a 16.4 percent increase from 2024. The figure has been rising steadily since 2023.

By region, sales to the U.S. surged 26.3 percent, while those to China rose 10.9 percent. In contrast, sales to the 10 ASEAN member states slipped 4.4 percent.

Food and beverage exports posted the strongest growth, soaring 49.2 percent to 112.9 billion won, the highest level since statistical standards were revised in 2017. Cosmetics sales rose 20.4 percent, while exports of albums, videos, and musical instruments increased 7 percent.

The data underscored South Korea’s growing strength in digital commerce, with consumer demand for K-food, K-beauty, and cultural products continuing to drive international sales.

Earlier, it was reported that exports of K-beauty products had hit all-time high in 2025.