Exports of K-beauty products hit all-time high in 2025

Outbound shipments of Korean beauty products rose 12.3 percent from a year earlier to a record US$11.43 billion in 2025, according to the data from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

By country, exports to the United States rose 15.1 percent on-year to $2.19 billion in 2025, while shipments to China fell 19.2 percent to $2.01 billion.

Exports to the U.S. have been on a steady rise, making it the No. 1 destination for South Korean cosmetics for the first time ever last year.

Shipments to Japan increased 5 percent to $1.09 billion in 2025, and those to Hong Kong jumped 21.6 percent to $705 million.

The number of countries importing South Korean cosmetics reached 202 in 2025, up from 172 in 2024. Shipments to Europe, the Middle East, Southwest Asia and Latin America continued to grow, while the shares going to the U.S. and China have declined, the ministry said.

By product category, skin care products, such as moisturizers, rose 11.6 percent on-year to $8.54 billion.

Color cosmetics shipments climbed 12 percent to $1.51 billion, while body cleansing products jumped 27.3 percent to $590 million.

Fragrance exports surged 46.2 percent to $60 million in 2025, the data showed.

Earlier, it was reported that exports of skincare devices in South Korea hit fresh high in 2022.