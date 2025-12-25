Digital Code submitted for President’s signature

According to the senators, the goal of the document is to create a unified, transparent, and effective system of legal regulation of the digital environment.

The Code determines the goals, objectives, and principles of digital legislation, aimed at consolidating the mechanisms of implementation of unified state policy in digital environment, strengthening legality and law and order in digital environment, as well as creating conditions for attraction of investments into the digital environment development.

The Code also defines and regulates the activities of subjects and objects of the digital environment. In particular, it consolidates the fundamental rights and obligations of subjects of the digital environment, including the rights to digital identity and its protection, as well as to deletion, anonymization, and restriction of personal data processing. The provisions concerning digital environment onjects provide for the regulation of digital data and types of digital objects, including digital records, assets, resources, and more.

The document consolidates the provisions on digital government regulation, which define the digital architecture of the state, including the digital government architecture, smart city, and smart region etc. As part of digital government initiative, the digitalization of the activities of state bodies is planned, including government functions and the provision of public services. This will be achieved through the creation, development, and acquisition of digital government objects, as well as the procurement of digital services under a service-based digitalization model.

In addition, the document regulates provisions on electronic digital signatures, electronic and digital documents, digital information, and digital identification. For example, biometric authentication will be carried out using the national biometric authentication system when performing government functions and providing public services.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan appointed First Vice Minister of AI and Digital Development.