Digging into the past: Uzbekistan and China team up to unlock ancient secrets

The five-year agreement outlines collaborative research in Paleolithic archaeology, ancient DNA and proteins, paleoanthropology, and ancient environmental studies.

Photo credit: UzA

As part of the collaboration, expeditions are scheduled in Uzbekistan, alongside research projects, the preparation of joint scientific papers, and the organization of conferences. The agreement also includes annually offering one- to two-month research internships at IVPP laboratories for researchers and doctoral students from the Institute of Anthropology.

Cooperation with IVPP, one of the leading research institutions in paleontology and paleoanthropology, will create new opportunities to develop anthropology in Uzbekistan.

Earlier, it was reported that archeologists had uncovered 25 turtle figurines dating back 16,500 years in Türkiye.