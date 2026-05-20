How did Nicole Kidman help Christie’s biggest sale of the year?

Billion-dollar night

Christie’s earned more than $1.1 billion during a single evening of auctions in New York, setting new records for Jackson Pollock, Constantin Brâncuși and Mark Rothko.

Ahead of the sale, the auction house released a promotional video starring Nicole Kidman interacting with Brâncuși’s sculpture Danaïde.

According to Christie’s, more than 20,000 visitors attended the exhibition before the artworks returned to private collections.

Her biggest comeback wasn’t on stage

Shakira won her long-running legal battle with Spain’s tax authorities after the National Court ruled, she could not be considered a tax resident in Spain in 2011.

According to the court, the singer spent most of that year outside the country during her world tour and did not have sufficient economic or family ties to Spain at the time. Judges concluded that tax fraud had not been proven.

As a result, Spain’s tax agency will now have to return €55 million to Shakira, with interest and legal costs expected to push the total above €70 million.

“Never was there any fraud,” Shakira said after the ruling, adding that the case caused years of public pressure and reputational damage.

Like brothers

Actor Antonio Cipriano told PEOPLE that working on the series Off Campus became a “life-changing” experience for him.

According to Cipriano, he and Belmont Cameli instantly formed a brotherly bond, which helped create the emotional dynamic between Logan and Garrett.

Cipriano also revealed that the actors shared several emotional scenes on set, and after one of them, Cameli came up to him in tears.

Geneva’s most expensive dream

At a Christie’s auction in Geneva, the 5.5-carat Ocean Dream diamond was sold for 13.5 million Swiss francs, or about $17.3 million, setting a new auction record for blue-green diamonds.

Most beautiful

Anne Hathaway was named the “World’s Most Beautiful” by PEOPLE Magazine in 2026. The actress appeared on the cover of the publication’s special issue dedicated to the world’s most beautiful people.

Hathaway is also having a particularly busy year on screen. In 2026, audiences will see her in The Devil Wears Prada 2, Verity, Mother Mary and The Odyssey.

Bye, Ginny

The upcoming Harry Potter series has made its first major cast change. Actress Gracie Cochrane will not return as Ginny Weasley in the second season of HBO’s project.

According to Deadline, the decision was made after filming for the first season had wrapped. HBO stated that the actress is leaving the project due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Sources also noted that no reshoots involving Ginny from the first season are planned, while casting for a new actress has already begun.

Jaime Lannister is coming to Astana

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, best known for playing Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones, is coming to Astana.

The Danish actor will headline Comic Con Astana, which is set to take place in August.

In addition to Game of Thrones, Coster-Waldau has appeared in films including Gods of Egypt, Oblivion and Black Hawk Down.

Last year’s Comic Con Astana guests included Andy Serkis, Esai Morales and Scott Adkins.

Team Jolie

The adopted daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, 21-year-old Zahara, has publicly dropped her father’s last name. During her graduation ceremony at Spelman College, she was introduced as Zahara Marley Jolie, although the official program listed her as Jolie-Pitt.

Zahara had previously used only her mother’s surname while joining a college sorority in 2023.

From football icon to onion king

David Beckham, who recently became the first billionaire athlete from the UK, showed off his first homegrown onions.

You can read last week’s edition of Popcorn in form here.