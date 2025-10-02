Development of space programs in Uzbekistan discussed

The parties discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of space technologies, including the development of satellite programs in Uzbekistan, the processing and application of space data in various industries, the introduction of satellite communications and monitoring systems, as well as personnel training and the exchange of experience.

Special attention was given to the implementation of joint projects, the launch of research and innovation initiatives, and the expansion of long-term partnerships.

As reported previously, Halyk Bank is to acquire a 49% stake in Uzbekistan’s Click fintech company.