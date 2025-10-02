Halyk Bank to acquire 49% stake in Uzbekistan’s Click fintech company

On September 29, 2025, the Board of the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market adopted Resolution No. 63 “On granting permission to the joint-stock company People’s Bank of Kazakhstan to acquire a significant stake in the capital of the joint-stock company Click (Republic of Uzbekistan).”

Earlier in July, Halyk Bank announced the signing of a strategic deal with JSC Click (Uzbekistan) to acquire 49% of Click’s shares, as well as the sale of 49% of its subsidiary bank in Uzbekistan, JSCB Tenge Bank, to Click’s shareholders.

Under the deal, Halyk will pay $176.4 million for 49% of Click’s stake. In turn, Click’s shareholders will pay $60.76 million for 49% of Tenge Bank’s shares. The structure of the deal enables both parties to work in close partnership while maintaining their status as independent legal entities.

It is worth noting that Click is a leading payment organization with a client base of over 20 million people and a fintech leader in Uzbekistan with deep expertise in digital solutions.