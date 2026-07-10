Devastating forest fire claims 12 lives in Spain

Emergency services reported that several victims were discovered in the neighboring municipality of Bedar, some trapped inside vehicles consumed by fire, broadcaster RTVE reported.

Antonio Sanz, Andalusia’s acting minister for Health, the Presidency and Emergencies, called the blaze “an unprecedented tragedy” and the most destructive fire the region has ever faced.

Spain’s Military Emergency Unit (UME) deployed 150 personnel to reinforce firefighting efforts.

Authorities elevated the wildfire response plan to the emergency phase.

Heavy smoke and advancing flames forced the closure of two major roads in Almeria.

In Malaga province, a second fire prompted the evacuation of around 1,000 residents.

Nearly 180 personnel remain on the ground, working to stabilize the blaze.

As written before, a major wildfire in the French Pyrenees, in southern France, remains only partially contained after burning about 4,900 hectares in the Aspres massif.