Despite marathon in The Hague, Kazakhstanis head to polls for referendum

Voting for the Constitutional Referendum began at 07:00 local time in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Despite major street closures for the anniversary of the NN City-Pier-City Loop, a massive race drawing tens of thousands of participants, Kazakhstani citizens have been finding ways to reach the polling station to cast their votes since early morning.

Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy in the Hague

According to voters, participating in the referendum is a great opportunity to contribute to the country's development and define its future.

More than 120 Kazakh nationals are expected to visit the polling station in The Hague throughout the day. Among them are students, diplomats and their families, as well as Kazakhstani citizens temporarily staying in the Netherlands.

Voting at Station No. 446 will continue until 20:00 local time.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakh nationals in 14 countries completed voting in the Constitutional Referendum.