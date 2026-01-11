Deputy PM inspects digitalization efforts in Karaganda region

As part of the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, systematic work is ongoing with the regions to identify priorities for digital transformation in 2026. In collaboration with local akimats and specialized teams, plans for digital development and readiness for the implementation of AI solutions are being coordinated.

Photo credit: Primeminister.kz

In Karaganda, Madiyev met with regional leaders and relevant agencies to discuss the progress of the region’s digital transformation, the development of the IT industry, and the integration of AI-driven solutions into the economy and public administration.

The key topics of discussion included developing telecommunications infrastructure and enhancing cybersecurity, strengthening regional IT hubs, transforming digital citizen service centers, implementing Smart City initiatives, and digitalizing the real sector of the economy.

Photo credit: Primeminister.kz

For each of these areas, recommendations and strategies for further development were presented, considering regional specifics and target indicators.

Digital systems for public safety, transportation, urban infrastructure, and data management are currently operating in real time throughout the region.

Photo credit: Primeminister.kz

Participants assessed the performance of existing digital systems in daily operations, identified bottlenecks, and outlined measures to enhance their effectiveness.

Following the meeting, specific tasks and proposals were developed for inclusion in the 2026 plan, emphasizing citizen convenience, business efficiency, and process transparency.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed an executive order declaring the year 2026 as the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence.