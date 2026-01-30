Deputy PM Balayeva: We have nothing more precious than children

Aida Balayeva, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information, chaired a Government meeting to review the work of commissions for juvenile affairs and the protection of their rights, as well as measures to prevent delinquency and bullying among children and adolescents.

The discussion included representatives from various ministries, relevant government bodies, and regional akimats (administrations) via video conference. During the meeting, emphasis was placed on the need to shift from a formal response to proactive and targeted prevention.

It was noted that several regions still face cases requiring fundamentally different management discipline and interagency coordination.

Фото: Правительство РК

In addition, participants discussed the implementation of the "Children of Kazakhstan" Concept, which, for the first time, consolidates child support measures into a unified, comprehensive format.

"We must focus on quality over quantity —addressing the needs of each child specifically. The Commission must stop being a mere formality: every case requires a personal approach, with dedicated mentorship and practical follow-up checks on the efficiency of actions. We have nothing more precious than our children," Aida Balayeva emphasized.

In conclusion, the Deputy Prime Minister issued specific directives. First of all, to update and approve memberships of regional commissions within one week, broadening them by adding representatives of the expert community, parent organizations, NGOs, and public councils. Furthermore, as part of the 'Children of Kazakhstan' program, regional authorities are entrusted with approving their own action plans based on the national document, taking into account local specifics.

As Qazinform reported earlier in January, the Government adopted the ‘Children of Kazakhstan’ concept.