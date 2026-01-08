Deputy PM Balayeva meets delegates of General Assembly of Turkic Commerce and Industry Chambers

The meeting was held as part of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship of the Union in 2026.

During the meeting, the participants discussed current issues related to the development of economic cooperation among the Turkic states, the expansion of trade and economic relations, and the strengthening of interaction between the business communities of the member countries.

Photo credit: press service of Kazakh Government

Balayeva stressed the importance of the Union of Turkic Chambers of Commerce and Industry as an effective platform for promoting common Turkic economic interests and implementing joint initiatives. It was noted that chambers of commerce and industry play a key role in establishing direct dialogue between business communities and translating intergovernmental agreements into concrete economic projects.

Special focus was placed on intensifying work within the Turkic Investment Fund, which is viewed as one of the key instruments for developing investment partnerships among the member countries.

Particular attention was also given to the promotion of tourism and the tourist sector in the Turkic-speaking countries, as well as transport and logistics routes, industrial cooperation, digitalization, and the introduction of innovative solutions, including artificial intelligence.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their readiness to further deepen economic integration within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States and to expand practical cooperation with partner countries.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan has assumed the chairmanship in the Union of Turkic Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) for 2026.