Kazakhstan to launch 190 manufacturing projects this year

Of these 190 projects, 28 projects are in the mining and metallurgical sector to the tune of 444 billion tenge with creation of 6,500 jobs, including projects for production of straight seam steel pipes and aluminum radiators in Karaganda region, aluminum profiles in Turkistan region, aluminum products in Akmola region, ferroalloys in Pavlodar region, as well as cathode copper in Zhambyl region, said the Deputy Minister.