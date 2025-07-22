Kazakhstan to launch 190 manufacturing projects this year
Kazakhstan is set to commission 190 manufacturing projects worth 1.6 trillion tenge in 2025, with creation of nearly 23,000 jobs, Deputy Minister of Industry and Construction Olzhas Saparbekov said on Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Of these 190 projects, 28 projects are in the mining and metallurgical sector to the tune of 444 billion tenge with creation of 6,500 jobs, including projects for production of straight seam steel pipes and aluminum radiators in Karaganda region, aluminum profiles in Turkistan region, aluminum products in Akmola region, ferroalloys in Pavlodar region, as well as cathode copper in Zhambyl region, said the Deputy Minister.
Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan is set to open three new copper ore deposits.