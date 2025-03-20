РУ
People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan to convene in Astana

09:14, 20 March 2025

The Head of State decreed to convene the regular session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda.

Kazakh President
Photo credit: Akorda

The XXXIV session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan will convene on April 23-24, 2005, in the city of Astana.

As earlier reported, the exhibition themed ‘The Assembly of People of Kazakhstan: 30 years of unity and accord’ with around 100 exhibits from the Kazakh Presidential Center’s achieve, library and museum funds on display has opened in the Kazakh capital Astana, in February. 

