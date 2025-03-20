People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan to convene in Astana
09:14, 20 March 2025
The Head of State decreed to convene the regular session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda.
The XXXIV session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan will convene on April 23-24, 2005, in the city of Astana.
As earlier reported, the exhibition themed ‘The Assembly of People of Kazakhstan: 30 years of unity and accord’ with around 100 exhibits from the Kazakh Presidential Center’s achieve, library and museum funds on display has opened in the Kazakh capital Astana, in February.