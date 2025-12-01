Denmark protests US envoy’s remarks on Greenland amid renewed tensions

Denmark said it would summon the U.S. ambassador after comments by the new envoy, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, who was appointed by U.S. President Donald Trump. In a social media post, Landry described his role as helping make Greenland part of the United States - remarks that Copenhagen said undermined Danish sovereignty.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said the statements had left him deeply angered and stressed that Denmark’s territorial integrity must be respected. He noted that the Kingdom of Denmark comprises Denmark, the Faroe Islands and Greenland, adding that any challenge to this arrangement was unacceptable.

Trump, who has repeatedly highlighted Greenland’s strategic location and mineral resources, said in announcing the appointment that Landry understood the island’s importance to U.S. national security. Since returning to office in January 2025, Trump has renewed earlier proposals to bring Greenland under U.S. control, despite opposition from both Danish and Greenlandic leaders.

The European Union expressed support for Denmark, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa saying sovereignty and territorial integrity were fundamental principles of international law.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen sought to downplay the appointment, saying it would not affect local decision-making and that Greenlanders would determine their own future. In a joint statement with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, he reiterated that Greenland belongs to its people and is not for takeover.

Greenland, a former Danish colony, has had the right to declare independence since 2009. While many residents favor eventual independence from Denmark, opinion polls have shown little support for becoming part of the United States.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had announced plans to increase Denmark’s investment in Greenland’s infrastructure amid renewed interest in the Arctic island from US President Donald Trump.