The United States’ death count is higher than the figure currently reported in US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. The CDC bases its national measles death count on records from the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), while states report deaths through their own health surveillance systems. The CDC is also working with the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists on a standardized definition for measles deaths.

According to the CDC data, as of September 17, 3,471 confirmed measles cases and 301 hospitalizations had been recorded in the United States in 2026. The CDC recorded three measles deaths in 2025.

Pennsylvania reported 792 cases across 39 counties as of September 21, along with 155 hospitalizations and four measles-associated deaths.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that scientists from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the University of Oxford and academic partners had identified genetic changes that might explain the severity of a meningococcal disease outbreak in Kent earlier this year.