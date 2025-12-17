Dembélé and Bonmatí named FIFA’s best players of the year

The annual gala honours the most outstanding performers and key moments in world football across both the men’s and women’s games. In addition to the main individual awards, FIFA also recognises achievements in coaching and goalkeeping, as well as goals of the year and fan-related awards, including the Puskás and Marta prizes.

Voting for The Best FIFA awards is conducted through a balanced system, with national team captains, national team coaches, representatives of the media, and football fans each accounting for 25% of the final outcome.

Dembélé, 28, was crowned the best player in the world for 2025 following a highly successful season at club level. During the campaign, the French forward won the domestic league title, the national cup and Super Cup, and lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy. He also helped his team reach the final of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Earlier this year, Dembélé was awarded the Ballon d’Or, further underlining his status as one of the leading figures in global football.

