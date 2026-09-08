Demand for qualified workers expected to exceed 1.8 million by 2035 – minister

Enlightenment Minister Zhuldyz Suleimenova announced the figures at a government meeting, citing a medium-term labor market forecast.

According to the forecast, industry will have the highest demand, requiring 183,000 specialists. Construction will need 102,000 workers, agriculture 73,000, and the IT sector 12,000 specialists.

The shortage of workers is especially acute in construction and agriculture.

The demand for specialists in the construction industry is 102,000, while only 22,400 students are currently studying in this field. This means demand exceeds the number of students being trained by 4.5 times. In agriculture, 73,000 specialists are needed, while only 12,700 people are currently studying in this field, which is 5.7 times below the required level, said Suleimenova.

The minister noted that the imbalance requires the government to redistribute state-funded education places in line with the workforce needs of different regions and industries.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan climbed 39 spots in the Global Talent Competitiveness Index.