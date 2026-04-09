Demand for labor slows in Kazakhstan to meet supply in March

In March 2026, Kazakhstan's Electronic Labor Exchange Enbek.kz had 102,600 job postings, as well as 107,100 applications from job seekers, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population said on Thursday

Data from the ministry indicated that that platform saw total 304,300 job postings and 394,400 applications added since early 2026.

New job postings across the country picked up 3.7 percent while application numbers decreased 14.3 percent in March compared to the previous month.

So, the gap between job postings and applications significantly narrowed from roughly 60,000 in January and over 26,000 in February to nearly 4,500 in March.

According to the report, the sectors with the most job postings include education (22,600 vacancies), provision of other services (21,200), as well as healthcare and social services (8,700), agriculture, forestry and fisheries (7,900).

In March, five regions of Kazakhstan recoded higher numbers of job postings, led by Turkistan region – 7,700, Karaganda region – 7,600, Astana city – 7,200, Pavlodar region – 7,200, and Atyrau region – 6,500.

Job demand is highest for mid-level professionals (40%), with lower-skilled roles accounting for 31% and high-skill requirements comprising 29% of job openings, the data showed.

An analysis of the applicant pool reveals a youthful skew, with 42 percent of applicants under the age of 35, followed by 26 percent in the 35-44 bracket, 20 percent in the 45-54 range, and 12 percent over 55. Gender distribution is relatively balanced, consisting of 54 percent women and 46 percent men.

The country’s labor market shows a balanced skill structure, with 42 percent mid-level, 30.5 percent highly skilled, and 27.5 percent low-skilled applicants, closely aligning supply with demand.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan aims to secure employment for 547,700 citizens in 2026.