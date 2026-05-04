Delta Air Lines canceled more than 400 flights and delayed over 1,000 others between May 2 and May 3, 2026, as the carrier faced major internal operational disruptions. The problems were concentrated at its key hubs - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport - despite generally favorable weather conditions across its network.

According to data from FlightAware, the airline canceled around 4% of its flights on Friday and 7% on Saturday, totaling approximately 376 cancellations over 48 hours. By Sunday morning, another 75 flights had already been removed from the schedule. As a result, Delta’s reliability ranking dropped to sixth place nationwide, based on figures from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The disruption coincided with the complete shutdown of Spirit Airlines on May 2 after the carrier failed to secure a government bailout. While Spirit’s 277 cancellations were anticipated, Delta’s nearly comparable figure of 219 on the same day drew criticism from analysts and left many passengers stranded.

Delta has been facing mounting challenges at its largest hub, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, pilot staffing shortages have driven cancellations to more than ten times the usual level, accounting for about 35% of all canceled flights - nearly four times higher than in 2024.

Passenger frustration escalated amid the disruptions. In videos shared on travel platforms, one Delta customer was seen taking the gate’s public address handset and asking, “Is anybody working?” after travelers struggled to get assistance during the chaos.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority had announced the full reopening of the country’s airspace and the lifting of temporary precautionary measures introduced following the outbreak of the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.