Delhi-bound air ambulance crashes in Jharkhand, India, killing all 7 people aboard

The air ambulance crashed on Monday night near Simaria in Chatra district, about 111 km north of Ranchi, the capital city of Jharkhand.

Reports said the flight was en route from Ranchi to the Indian capital New Delhi when the accident occurred. The air ambulance had been arranged for a patient who was being referred to New Delhi for treatment.

An Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau team is being dispatched to investigate the cause of the crash. Meanwhile, the local administration has rushed police teams to the spot and cordoned off the area.

Earlier, it was reported that prominent Indian politician Ajit Pawar died in plane crash.